Edelstein: The Supreme Court tried to take over the Knesset

Outgoing Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein explains in an interview with the Israel Hayom newspaper, which will be published in full on Friday, the reasons that led him not to obey the Supreme Court's directive to convene the Knesset to vote on his replacement.

"There is no doubt that my move is a precedent, but everything that happens is a precedent. The Supreme Court has long ago taken control of the executive branch, and that is clear. Now there is also an attempt to take control of the Legislature and its procedure. These are things that have never been seen before," Edelstein said. "True, this is the first time someone has said 'no' to them, but I did this as the Knesset Speaker, and as someone who maintains the status and independence of the Knesset, and not as a private person. What I did does not mean that now any citizen can say 'no' to a judicial ruling."

In addition, Edelstein warned that appointing a Knesset Speaker without an agreement would result in a fourth election.