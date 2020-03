06:39 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 El Al plane lands in capital of Colombia An El Al plane landed about an hour ago in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, as part of the operation to bring back dozens of Israelis who are stranded in the country because of the coronavirus pandemic, Channel 12 News reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs