Christchurch mosque attacker changes plea

One year after killing 51 worshipers at two mosques in the city of Christchurch in New Zealand, the man accused of the slaughter on Thursday (local time) changed his plea to guilty, The Associated Press reports.

29-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant, an Australian national with suspected ties to far-right white nationalist groups, pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism.