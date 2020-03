04:02 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 South Korea reports 104 new coronavirus cases South Korea reported 104 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its total infections to 9,241. The death toll in South Korea rose by five to reach a total of 131. ► ◄ Last Briefs