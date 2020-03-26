PA receives thousands of coronavirus test kits

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Wednesday coordinated the entry of more than 3,000 coronavirus test kits, along with 50,000 protective masks, for use by medical teams operating in Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria.

The entry of the medical equipment was done in conjunction with the World Health Organization, which contacted COGAT to coordinate the entry of the kits and protective equipment donated from Jordan to the PA through the Allenby Bridge crossing.