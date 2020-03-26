|
News Briefs
China reports 67 new cases of coronavirus, all of which came from abroad
Mainland China reported an increase in new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, all of which involved travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission said.
A total of 67 new cases were reported on Wednesday, up from 47 a day earlier, putting the total accumulated number of confirmed coronavirus cases to date at 81,285. The commission also reported a total of 3,287 deaths at the end of Wednesday, up 6 from the previous day.
