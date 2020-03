01:49 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Knesset Arrangements Committee to convene Thursday morning Following the Supreme Court's ruling, MK Avi Nissenkorn announced on Wednesday night that the Knesset Arrangements Committee would convene at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and approve a plenary session for later in the day to elect a permanent Knesset Speaker. ► ◄ Last Briefs