Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Reported News Briefs Supreme Court rules: Amir Peretz to be appointed Interim Knesset Speaker Amir Peretz, the most senior Knesset Member, will convene the Knesset on Thursday to elect a permanent Knesset Speaker.