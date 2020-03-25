Min. of Health update: 2,369 cases in Israel

The Ministry of Health released an update regarding the spread of the coronavirus in the country tonight. As of 8:30 p.m., a total of 2,369 Israelis have tested positive for the virus. 2,197 of those are listed in good condition, 64 in moderate, 39 in serious, and five individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Additionally, there is a total of 392 caronavirus in-patients, 1,058 in home care, 281 in "corona hotels," 569 whose treatment status has yet to be decided, and 64 who have recovered from the disease and been released.