News BriefsAdar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20
EL-AL to declare bankrupcy 'within days' if no gov't assistance
El Al chairman, Eli Defes, said that the Israeli airline is in a very bad state of affairs as a result of the Corona crisis.
"The quarantine imposed in the State of Israel earlier than [in other] countries - has hampered EL AL more than [other] airlines. If we do not receive government aid in the coming days, the company will collapse," Defes said in an interview with Channel 13.
