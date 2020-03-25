20:07
  Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20

EL-AL to declare bankrupcy 'within days' if no gov't assistance

El Al chairman, Eli Defes, said that the Israeli airline is in a very bad state of affairs as a result of the Corona crisis.

"The quarantine imposed in the State of Israel earlier than [in other] countries - has hampered EL AL more than [other] airlines. If we do not receive government aid in the coming days, the company will collapse," Defes said in an interview with Channel 13.

