19:47 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Mandelblit insists: new Knesset Speaker today Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced that Edelstein's resignation would not affect the obligation to carry out the court's order to hold elections for the next Knesset Speaker by today. ► ◄ Last Briefs