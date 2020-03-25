|
Administrative order against work at 'egalitarian section' of Kotel
An administrative order was passed against construction work at the "egalitarian section" of the Western Wall after city hall representative Aryeh King intervened in the matter.
King alleged that construction work had been proceding without a permit and that sources within the Antiquities Department had been trying to "establish facts on the ground" with the Western Wall plaza devoid of worshippers.
