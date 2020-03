18:58 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Unemployment in Israel passes 20% mark The unemployment mark passed 20% tonight as 21,902 new unemployment benefits applications were filed from 7 a.m to 5 p.m. today. ► ◄ Last Briefs