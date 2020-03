18:32 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 MK Sofer: Ayman Odeh's tweet signed by Blue and White MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) responded to Joint List Chairman MK Ayman Odeh's attack against Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein. "Ayman's tweet is signed exclusively to the names of heads of Blue and White who have made terrorist supporters legitimate in the political game. A supporter of Nasrallah's is labeling prisoner of Zion and Knesset Speaker a 'rag'. What a disgrace", he tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs