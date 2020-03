18:25 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Knesset channel apologizes for false report The Knesset channel issued an apology for mistakenly reporting that Joint List MK Sondos Salah had contracted the coronavirus. It said Salah had come down with a fever and was asked to return to her home, and report to MDA in case of further symptoms. ► ◄ Last Briefs