18:15 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Condition of 45-year-old Covid-19 patient deteriorates Patient at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon sedated and on respiration. Doctors say they are fighting for his life