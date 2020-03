17:58 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Tibi denies reports of Joint List MK's sickness MK Ahmad Tibi issued a statement on the report that Joint List MK Sondos Salah tested positive for Coronavirus. "Nadav Elimelech from the Knesset channel published a false report. MK Saleh felt unwell and went home. She does not have the corona, nor does the Knesset carry out testing for the virus," according to Tibi. ► ◄ Last Briefs