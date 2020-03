17:15 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Don't leave your home: New restrictions take effect Leaving your home will only be permitted for shopping for food and medical supplies, obtaining medical service and essential work activities. Residents will be allowed within 100 meters of their homes on regular outings. ► ◄ Last Briefs