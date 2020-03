17:09 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Another Joint List MK to head temp. committee A Joint Arab List MK has been elected to chair another temporary Knesset committee.



MK Abbas Mansour was elected to head the special crime prevention committee in the Arab sector.