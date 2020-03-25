Israel Railways to cease operations

Israel Railways will cease operations tomorrow due to new government restrictions in light of the spread of coronavirus.

The light rail in Jerusalem will continue to operate.

Minister of Transport Bezalel Smotrich said, that in accordance with the government's decision, [he] had ordered a significant reduction in public transportation, including the closure of the railway system. "Citizens of Israel, this is a crisis we have not seen since the establishment of the State. Public health [is at risk]. Remain at home and, G-d willing, we will get through this [difficult] situation with minimal loss of life."