135 investigations against isolation violators

Since the beginning of the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Israel, police have launched 135 investigations against individuals ordered into home isolation, as well as 36 investigations for suspected distribution of 'Fake News.'

So far, some 32,000 home inspections have been made, 163 reports have been filed - about half of these for refusal to disperse prohibited gatherings. Closure orders have been issued for 55 businesses for violating directives.