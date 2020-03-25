Minister of Education, MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz referred to MK Ayman Odeh's attack on Knesset Speaker Edelstein after his resignation.

"Blue and White, this is on you. Take a look at how an MK who supports Hamas and Hezbollah talks about Yuli Edelstein, Speaker of the Knesset, former prisoner of Zion, a man who has sacrificed [much of his life] for the State of Israel. A sad day for the State of Israel."

"You are all to blame for breaking the delicate balance that has always been within the Knesset during the formation of the government instead of putting the small politics aside and establishing a unity government which is so vital at the moment," tweeted Peretz.