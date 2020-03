16:38 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Joint List MK to chair committee Joint List MK Aida Touma-Suleiman was unanimously selected to chair the Provisional Work and Welfare Committee. The committee will convene for the first time this Monday. ► ◄ Last Briefs