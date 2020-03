16:32 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Ayman Odeh pokes fun at Edelstein Chairman of the Joint Arab List, Ayman Odeh, poked fun at Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein for failing to show up for a High Court ruling forcing his resignation. Odeh said Edelstein "wouldn't last a day as an Arab." ► ◄ Last Briefs