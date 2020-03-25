Ehud Barak: 'surrender to bullying bound to end in anarchy'

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak attacked Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein for his response to the High Court.

"In the midst of a government coup Edelstein is leading, our hopes are with the High Court, the last defender of democracy a moment before sheer chaos ensues."

"[I'm hopeful] that the Court will order the appointment of a new Speaker today, [identical to the] original order. Any surrender to bullying is bound to end in anarchy. The time has come for absolute clarity of thought and deed."