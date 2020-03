15:40 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Arrangements Committee to convene at 4:15pm today MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) announced that the Arrangements Committee would be convened at 4:15 p.m. today following the decision of Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein. ► ◄ Last Briefs