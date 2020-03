15:16 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Global US Air Force and Army exercise postponed The IDF spokesman said that the Global US Air Force and military exercise in the southern Israel originally scheduled to begin yesterday has been postponed by several days at the IDF's request in order to coordinate precautionary issues that have arisen as a result of the coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs