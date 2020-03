15:09 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Bat Yam: Students and educational staff of school to enter isolation The Bat Yam Municipality announced that all students and staff at the Sharet Elementary School will be asked to enter immediate home isolation by Friday night after it became apparent that two cases of the coronavirus had been identified in the student body. ► ◄ Last Briefs