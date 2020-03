14:25 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Chief Rabbi, Tzomet head attack ruling permitting virtual Seder Read more 'It's a shame that they misled the public,' said Chief Rabbi Lau in response to letter permitting use of Zoom to conduct a virtual Seder ► ◄ Last Briefs