Defense Minister answers questions in English at press conference

Defense Minister Bennett answered questions in English at a virtual press conference.

"The Israeli public has been remarkable in understanding the vital need to isolate, which is why I have a certain degree of optimism. But we're going to hunker down in coming days.

"Beware of elevator buttons, ATM buttons, because those are mass contamination surfaces. Use a tissue or the fold in your finger.

"I hope that after Passover we'll be able to open up but that depends on the phase of massive testing."