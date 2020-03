13:36 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Defense Minister: 'Use your heads; pray at home' In answer to a question from Facebook in a virtual press conference, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said that while no closure has yet been applied to synagogues, his advice is that citizens "use your heads" and pray at home. ► ◄ Last Briefs