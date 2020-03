13:28 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 MK Barak: 'Yuli Edelstein didn't have much choice' Likud MK Karen Barak admitted that she felt great pain over the Knesset Speaker's resignation: "The public does not understand that the resignation is what represents the destruction of democracy." ► ◄ Last Briefs