13:01 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Rabbi Eliyahu: Electricity on Yomtov only in danger to life Tzfat Chief Rabbi and Community Rabbis Association head Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu opposes the halakhic ruling that permits using the Zoom app on Passover Seder night, saying that the rabbis who signed the ruling were misled.