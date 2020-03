12:55 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Edelstein: 'I won't uphold Supreme Court ruling to convene plenum' Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein informed the Knesset Legal Advisor: "I will not uphold the Supreme Court ruling to convene the plenum." ► ◄ Last Briefs