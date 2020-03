12:54 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 'Neighborhood rabbi ruling for entire Jewish nation is improper' Rabbi Baruch Efrati referred to the halakhic ruling that permits the use of the Zoom app during the Passover Seder: "A reality where a neighborhood or city rabbi rules for the entire Jewish nation is improper. It's impossible to play with halakhic system." ► ◄ Last Briefs