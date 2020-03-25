11:15 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Worker falls off ladder at construction site; condition critical A 40-year-old worker fell off a ladder at a construction site on Hashalom Street in Raanana. United Hatzalah member Keren Dayan said: "When we arrived at the site, we encountered an injured worker with a head injury after falling off a ladder while working at a construction site. We gave him first aid and evacuated him to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba in an intensive care unit in critical condition." ► ◄ Last Briefs