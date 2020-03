11:05 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein resigns For the first time in Israeli history, the Knesset Speaker resigned in protest of a Supreme Court ruling obligating a vote in the plenary to elect the 23rd Knesset Speaker. ► ◄ Last Briefs