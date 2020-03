10:57 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 76-year-old coronavirus patient identified Read more The 76-year-old man who died of coronavirus in Sheba Medical Center has been identified as Hillel Moshe, a resident of the central town of Yehud. Moshe's wife is also hospitalized in Sheba, and has herself been diagnosed with coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs