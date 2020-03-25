|
News BriefsAdar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20
Knesset Intelligence Subcommittee holds hearing over Zoom app
The Knesset Subcommittee on Intelligence, Secret Services, and Missing in Action MK Gabi Ashkenazi decided to invite members of the committee to a special hearing to discuss the government's decision to authorize the General Security Service to assist in the national effort to reduce the coronavirus spread.
Due to restrictions, it was decided to hold the hearing with the help of the Zoom app.
