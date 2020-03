10:35 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Fourth coronavirus deceased: Hillel Moshe, 76, resident of Yehud Hillel Moshe, 76, a resident of Yehud, became coronavirus death number four. Moshe's wife is also hospitalized in Sheba in isolation after it became clear that she had contracted the virus. ► ◄ Last Briefs