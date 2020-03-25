Another coronavirus patient admitted to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center

Another patient arrived to the dedicated coronavirus emergency room at the hospital, a 60-year-old man, whose condition is light.

The Health Ministry was informed and has started an epidemiological investigation.

At the medical center, 12 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in the designated ward, of whom 9 are in mild and 3 in moderate condition.

Two of them were admitted in minor condition (a 75-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman) and there was some deterioration in their condition which is now defined moderate.