10:26 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Third deceased from coronavirus in Israel: 87-year-old Moshe Orenstein The third deceased from coronavirus in Israel is Moshe Orenstein, 87. He lived in the protected Nofim housing development in Jerusalem and was admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.