News BriefsAdar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20
Special Committee approves Ofer Shelah to head Coronavirus Committee
The Special Knesset Committee on Dealing with the Coronavirus approved the appointment of MK Ofer Shelah as Committee Cchairman.
MK Shelach said: "We'll assist as much as necessary in the actions of the government and executive bodies, we'll open them for the public good and design a conceptual and legal infrastructure for a national system, in the fields of health, the economy, and government."
