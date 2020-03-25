|
10:05
Reported
News BriefsAdar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20
Summer clock to start Friday: At 2am, clocks will move to 3am
The summer clock, or "daylight saving time" will begin on Friday, March 27, 2020.
On the night between Thursday, March 26, 2020, and Friday, March 27, 2020, at 02:00, the dials should be moved one hour ahead to 03:00.
Daylight saving time will end on Saturday night, October 25th, 2020.
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said: "The attempt to postpone daylight saving time to prevent people from walking in the public space for additional hours, was unsuccessful."
