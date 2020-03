09:50 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Former Bnei Akiva general secretary passes away Former Bnei Akiva Secretary General Yitzhak Stiglitz passed away. His funeral will take place today at 3:00 pm on Har Hamenuchot according to Health Ministry guidelines. ► ◄ Last Briefs