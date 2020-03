09:38 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Arms and drugs seized in Kafr Qasem A sniper rifle, Kalashnikov, pistol, fragmentation grenades, and drugs were seized in a search carried out by police forces in Kafr Qasem. ► ◄ Last Briefs