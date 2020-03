09:28 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Jerusalem parking ticket payment to be postponed due to coronavirus Due to the coronavirus crisis, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon decided to postpone parking ticket collection for two months. Citations whose due date is March 15, 2020 and thereafter can be paid up to May 15, 2020 in their original amount without interest or arrears. This is subject to approval by the City Council. ► ◄ Last Briefs