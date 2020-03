09:13 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Fifth coronavirus fatality: An 83-year-old man Read more The fifth Israeli to die of coronavirus was an 83-year-old man who died at Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak. The patient had a pre-existing condition and passed away Tuesday night shortly after his arrival in the hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs