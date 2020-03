09:08 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Rabbi Lau opposes use of Zoom in Passover Seder: 'Irresponsible' Israel Chief Rabbi David Lau opposed the halakhic ruling that allows the Zoom application to stream on Passover Seder night, calling it "irresponsible, not even ridiculous. It's a lack of understanding of the meaning of halakhic rulings. It's a pity that people establish things and mislead the public." ► ◄ Last Briefs