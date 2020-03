09:03 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Trump asks help from Europe and Asia Despite the call to return to routine, the U.S. President has appealed to leaders in Europe and Asia to send medical supplies due to the severe shortage in the United States. ► ◄ Last Briefs